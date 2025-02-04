Subscribe
Breyta.ai

Breyta.ai

Extract key insights from multiple files — instantly.
Get instant synthesis and answers to all your questions from multiple files containing unstructured data at once, everything backed by evidence.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Customer CommunicationArtificial IntelligenceData

About this launch
Breyta.ai
Breyta.ai
Instantly synthesize multiple files of unstructured data
Breyta.ai by
Breyta.ai
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence, Data. Made by
Chris Moen
,
Jan Tore Stølsvik
,
Vegard Steen
,
Maria Buch
,
Kea Zhang
and
Andreas Flakstad
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
Breyta.ai
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Breyta.ai's first launch.