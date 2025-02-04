Launches
Breyta.ai
Breyta.ai
Extract key insights from multiple files — instantly.
Get instant synthesis and answers to all your questions from multiple files containing unstructured data at once, everything backed by evidence.
Launch tags:
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Data
Meet the team
About this launch
Breyta.ai
Instantly synthesize multiple files of unstructured data
5 out of 5.0
98
9
Breyta.ai by
Breyta.ai
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Data
. Made by
Chris Moen
,
Jan Tore Stølsvik
,
Vegard Steen
Maria Buch
Kea Zhang
and
Andreas Flakstad
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
Breyta.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Breyta.ai's first launch.