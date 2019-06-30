Log InSign up
BlockSurvey

A decentralized way to create surveys and polls.

BlockSurvey.org is a decentralized way to create and collect surveys and polls. All the surveys and polls results are owned by you and only you can see the results. All your data is secure and only you can view it.
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Lovely product and great use of Blockstack.
