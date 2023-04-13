Products
Bakney Sport
Helping sports associations to remove bureaucracy.
Bakney Sport helps sports associations to remove bureaucracy from their worries. It's a Saas CRM-like platform that targets the sports industry. We are starting from the Italian market.
Launched in
Android
,
Sports
,
SaaS
+1 by
Bakney Sport
About this launch
Bakney Sport
Helping sports associations to remove bureaucracy.
Bakney Sport by
Bakney Sport
was hunted by
Alberto Carbognin
in
Android
,
Sports
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alberto Carbognin
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Bakney Sport
is not rated yet. This is Bakney Sport's first launch.
