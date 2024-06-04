Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Ariglad

Ariglad

Auto create & update knowledge base articles

Free Options
Powered by AI, Ariglad automatically updates your knowledge base articles, and creates new articles by analyzing support tickets and product release notes. We integrate with Zendesk, Notion, Slack and more 🚀✨
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Ariglad YC W23
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Linear
Zendesk
OpenAI Assistants API
About this launch
Ariglad YC W23Auto Create & Update Knowledge Base Articles
0
reviews
223
followers
Ariglad by
Ariglad YC W23
was hunted by
Sarah Mooney
in Productivity, Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sarah Mooney
,
Ali Avci
,
Jordan Gignac
and
Sophie Wyne
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Ariglad YC W23
is not rated yet. This is Ariglad YC W23's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-