Ariglad
Ariglad
Auto create & update knowledge base articles
Powered by AI, Ariglad automatically updates your knowledge base articles, and creates new articles by analyzing support tickets and product release notes. We integrate with Zendesk, Notion, Slack and more 🚀✨
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
by
Ariglad YC W23
About this launch
Ariglad YC W23
Auto Create & Update Knowledge Base Articles
Ariglad by
Ariglad YC W23
was hunted by
Sarah Mooney
in
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sarah Mooney
,
Ali Avci
,
Jordan Gignac
and
Sophie Wyne
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Ariglad YC W23
is not rated yet. This is Ariglad YC W23's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
