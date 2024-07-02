Launches
  Archivist: AI Search for Code
Blazingly fast semantic search for your codebase

Free
Archivist can automatically index and query your codebase in milliseconds. It automatically updates as you write code and aims to help developers focus on coding without having to delve through mountains of code.
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
