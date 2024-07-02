Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Archivist: AI Search for Code
Archivist: AI Search for Code
Blazingly fast semantic search for your codebase
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Archivist can automatically index and query your codebase in milliseconds. It automatically updates as you write code and aims to help developers focus on coding without having to delve through mountains of code.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Archivist: AI Search for Code
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Archivist: AI Search for Code
Blazingly fast semantic search for your codebase.
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Archivist: AI Search for Code by
Archivist: AI Search for Code
was hunted by
archit mehta
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
archit mehta
. Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
Archivist: AI Search for Code
is not rated yet. This is Archivist: AI Search for Code's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report