Stamp is the first AI Secretary -- it handles your emails and your calendar for you, even when you're not using it. When you return, all you have to do is approve Stamp's changes and delegate your remaining workloads.
💌 Hey Product Hunt!
I'm Archit, creator of Stamp -- the first AI Secretary.
Stamp is the first product that works for you 24/7 and never takes a day off, even when you're not using it!
As soon as you get an email, stamp will:
⬆️ Prioritize your important emails and filter out unimportant emails
💬 Summarize the email and send you a notification with the summary on mobile and web
🪣 Categorize your emails based on plain-english labels you've specified
📝 Draft a reply on your behalf, with full context from your mailbox, calendar, and its own long term memories
✅ When you return to Stamp, you can blaze through your new emails, simply approving or rejecting the changes Stamp made while you were gone!
You can then ask Stamp to handle your remaining email workloads for you via Stamp Agent, such as:
✍️ Bulk drafting emails: Ask Stamp to send out personalized emails to several of your contacts and Stamp will find their emails, search through your inbox for context, and craft a personalized draft to each one
🧼 Cleaning up your inbox: Ask Stamp to clean up your inbox by deleting / archiving unimportant emails and it'll automatically find and select them for deletion -- you can then simply deselect emails you want to keep and delete the rest.
💭 Searching the web: Stamp can access the web and even perform deep research across dozens of websites to craft even more personalized replies to potential recipients!
And that's just the beginning! There's tons more to discover, like:
🗣️ Voice Mode on the mobile app to chat with Stamp Agent hands free on the go
🏷️ Plain English Labels, to categorize and act on incoming emails with plain English
📆 Calendar event scheduling with Stamp Agent
🧠 Memories that allow Stamp to remember information about you and your contacts
Stamp is accessible to everyone, you can sign up at https://stampmail.ai and get the first 2 weeks free!
