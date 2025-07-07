xmcp
Launching today
The framework for building & shipping MCP applications
Designed with DX in mind, it streamlines development and lowers the barrier to entry for anyone looking to create and deploy powerful tools on top of the Model Context Protocol ecosystem.
Create a new xmcp app
The easiest way to get started with xmcp is by using create-xmcp-app. This CLI tool allows you to scaffold a template project with all the necessary files and dependencies to get you up and running quickly.
You will be asked for the project name and then guided through a series of prompts to configure your project.
xmcp
Hey ProductHunters,
Today, we're very excited to launch xmcp — the TypeScript framework for building & shipping MCP applications.
⊹ File System Routing - Tools are auto-registered from a `tools/` directory
⊹ Hot Reloading - Instant development feedback
⊹ Middlewares - Toolkit for shipping authentication and custom middlewares
⊹ Extensible Configuration - Customizable configuration for your MCP server
⊹ Deploy Anywhere - Flexible deployment across any platform
⊹ Vercel Support - Deploy-ready for Vercel out of the box
Check out our framework at https://xmcp.dev/
Read our docs at https://xmcp.dev/docs
Star us on GitHub: https://github.com/basementstudio/xmcp
Follow us on X: https://x.com/xmcp_dev