VisualPH
Launching today
A more visual way to experience Product Hunt
52 followers
View landing page designs and gallery images/videos of the top products. Get website and launch inspiration.
This is what I do on Product Hunt everyday: I'm a really visual person, so instead of reading descriptions and comments, I just directly open the websites of every product to figure out what they do. It's also a great way to get website design inspiration!
That's the inspiration behind VisualPH.com. You can now quickly glance at the landing pages (or gallery images/videos) of all the top products everyday!
I'm always open to comments, suggestions and feedback, so don't hesitate to reach out :)
Interesting idea. I find it helpful especially because I do not have to open every single link to find out how the websites look like, what they contain etc. I bookmarked it and saved it into my "Product Hunt products" folder :)
BTW, I think one guy also tried something similar, but the project doesn't seem to work anymore. :D
https://ph-feed.vercel.app/
looks like a fun and unique way to browse PH
the landing page scroll within the card, man that's really awesome.
congrats on the launch @markleehq !
Thanks for the kind words @theanimeshs!