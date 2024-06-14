VidAU
All-in-One AI Video Ad Solution for Performance Marketing5.0•35 reviews•
1.2K followers
Launched on June 8th, 2025
Launched on June 17th, 2024
VidAU is highly praised for its ease of use and efficiency in creating high-ROI video ads. Users appreciate its AI-powered toolkit, which simplifies the ad creation process, allowing even those with no editing skills to produce professional-quality videos quickly. The platform's data-backed templates and avatars are noted for driving significant improvements in CTR and ROI. Reviewers highlight the smooth animations, intuitive interface, and time-saving features like auto-cutting and syncing. VidAU is especially recommended for marketers and e-commerce sellers seeking fast, effective video solutions.
@joannachan239This looks amazingly useful 👏 I’m not a marketer, but I often need quick, scroll-stopping visuals. Love that VidAU transforms a product photo into a full ad so fast—no editing headache. One question: can I tweak the style or music afterward to better fit brand voice?
@anastasiiazhur Thanks so much for the kind words 🙏 We built VidAU exactly to remove the editing headache and make ad creation effortless. Yes—you can tweak both the style and the music after generation to better match your brand voice. Would love to hear what kind of styles you’d find most useful!
"👋Hey Product Hunt Janette here, Maker of VidAU.
We built AI Video so anyone can turn simple product photos into UGC style video ads in minutes no studio, no stress🎦.
Just upload, pick a style, and get TikTok/Instagram ready ads instantly🎉. Excited to hear your feedback!
""We’ve been cooking up something wild — and it’s finally ready. 😊
📌Picture this: you’ve only got a product photo or even just a text idea. With VidAU + Veo 3, that’s ALL you need to whip up a full-on video ad in minutes.
✨Image → video: your static pic becomes a scroll-stopping lifestyle clip.
✨Text → video: type your idea, boom — ad ready.
✨Veo 3 magic: cinematic motion + pro-quality visuals baked in.
✨AI avatars: yep, your product can literally talk now.
💛No studios. No endless edits. Just ready-to-post ads built for TikTok, Insta, YouTube — wherever your people hang out.
Super excited to see what you make with VidAU — drop us your feedback, we’re all ears!"""
PopPop AI Vocal Remover
Congratulations on your launch. This has been one of my best video generators.
VidAU
@charlenechen_123 Thank you so much 🙏 We're really glad to hear it’s been working well for you! Excited to see what you create with it.