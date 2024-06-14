VidAU

Create high-ROI video ads in seconds with VidAU. Use our AI-powered toolkit of proven ad templates, avatars, and data-backed formats to launch scroll-stopping creatives—fast. No editing needed. Built for marketers and eCom sellers who want results now.
Turn Product Images into Scroll-Stopping Video Ads
Transform product photos into high-converting videos in minutes with VidAU's AI. Upload images and instantly get TikTok and Instagram ready ads no studio, no stress, just scroll-stopping content that sells.
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Joanna here, CEO of VidAU. 🎉 We’re super excited to finally launch and show you what we’ve been cooking up. 💛 Imagine this: you’ve only got a plain product photo… with VidAU, that’s all you need! In 3 quick steps, you can create a full UGC video: lifestyle images, smooth motion, and even an AI avatar that talks. ✨ No studios, no stress, just scroll-stopping ads ready for TikTok, Instagram, Shorts, or wherever your customers hang out. 👏 Can’t wait to see what you’ll create with VidAU — feedback welcome!
@joannachan239This looks amazingly useful 👏 I’m not a marketer, but I often need quick, scroll-stopping visuals. Love that VidAU transforms a product photo into a full ad so fast—no editing headache. One question: can I tweak the style or music afterward to better fit brand voice?

@anastasiiazhur Thanks so much for the kind words 🙏 We built VidAU exactly to remove the editing headache and make ad creation effortless. Yes—you can tweak both the style and the music after generation to better match your brand voice. Would love to hear what kind of styles you’d find most useful!

Congratulations on your launch. This has been one of my best video generators.

@charlenechen_123 Thank you so much 🙏 We're really glad to hear it’s been working well for you! Excited to see what you create with it.