Introducing the world’s first Large Visual Memory Model – AI that sees and remembers video like ChatGPT does with text. Upload to Memories.ai and search or ask questions anytime.
Perplexity for videos, #1 research tool for video marketing
Video Marketer by Memories.ai
Launching today
Video Marketer by Memories.ai is perplexity for videos. It helps brands, marketers, and creators unlock social video insights. Instantly find influencers, analyze why videos go viral, and predict trends - powered by the world’s first large visual memory model.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Marketing•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Memories.ai
👋 Shawn here, founder of Memories.ai
Thanks for checking out Video Marketer!
💡 Why we built this
We saw how painful it is for brands and creators to research social video. Finding the right influencer or understanding why a video went viral takes days (or weeks) of manual searching. We wanted to compress that into minutes, and give people a real “search engine for video intelligence.”
🚀 What’s new & unique
Video Marketer is built on our recently launched large visual memory model, the first of its kind that can process and understand millions of hours of video. This lets us not only surface influencers quickly but also break down why content works (hooks, edits, sounds, promotion) and even predict which small creators are about to blow up. None of the current tools do all three together.
🎉 What we’re most proud of
That we’ve made video research feel as natural as asking a question. Instead of spreadsheets, endless scrolling, and guesswork, you just type: “Which influencers are best for promoting cat food?” or “Why did MrBeast’s video hit 10M?”, and you get clear answers in seconds.
I’d love to hear from you:
👉 What’s the hardest part of social video marketing for you?
👉 What insights would make a tool like this 10x more useful?
Excited to learn from this community 🙌