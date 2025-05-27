Launching today
Vibecode App

Vibecode App

The mobile app that builds mobile apps.

Vibecode is the #1 mobile app that lets anyone create fully functional mobile applications just by describing them in plain language. Powered by Claude Code, it translates your voice or text prompts into real, usable apps without requiring any coding experience.
Launch tags:
AndroidDesign ToolsTech
Ansh Nanda
Maker
Introducing Pinch to Build A completely new interface for vibe-coding professional apps. It makes building mobile apps feel as easy and visual as editing a video in CapCut. What’s new in Vibecode: • Built-in Image Generation Create icons, backgrounds, characters, and UI images with a pinch, then instantly place them into your app. • Sound & Music Generation Describe any sound effect or track and drop it into your product with AI. • Instant AI + Data Integrations Connect major AI APIs like ChatGPT, Nano-Banana, and Veo 3 automatically, no API keys required. Add data sources like stocks, social scrapers, and weather with a tap. Custom ENV keys supported. • Claude Code Agents Powered by the most advanced coding models for mobile. Codex support on the way. • Vibecode Cloud Authentication, database, storage, and more generated from a single prompt. • Haptics Library Browse built-in vibration patterns, preview them on-device, and deploy tactile feedback anywhere in your app. • Ship to the App Store Publish directly from your phone by connecting your Apple Developer account. We built Pinch to Build because we wanted to make building mobile apps 10x easier. We believe this is the future of AI coding interfaces. We really hope you try out Vibecode!
Vishal Dubey
@anshnanda PINCH

Vishal Dubey
New paradigm for vibe coding has just launched, so excited for you all to try it!

Emily Lambert
Maker
So excited to be part of this amazing team that has been grinding for the last couple of months on this. We truly believe we have the most accessible and best designed app that builds mobile apps and we’re so excited for everyone to check it out!
