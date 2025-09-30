Launching today
Vibe Coding Award

Vibe Coding Award

Showcasing the world’s most innovative vibe-coded projects

8 followers

Visit website
Vibe Code Award celebrates innovation in coding, honoring top projects and creators with recognition, visibility, and community impact.
Interactive
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Vibe Coding Award gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceDigital ArtVibe coding
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Emanuele Pagani
Maker
📌
🚀 Hej! We are excited to share the Vibe Code Award with you all. This project was born from a simple idea: great code deserves recognition. Too often, incredible projects get buried, and we wanted to build a space where innovation, creativity, and impact in coding could shine. The Vibe Code Award is a community-driven competition where developers and creators submit their projects, get visibility, and compete for recognition. Whether you’re a solo maker or part of a team, this is a chance to showcase your work and connect with like-minded innovators. We’d love your feedback on: • How easy it feels to submit a project • Whether the voting/judging process is clear • Any ideas to make this more valuable for creators 👉 Check it out, cast your vote, and let us know what you think. Your thoughts will help us make this even better. Thanks for the support ❤️
Merge{d}AI
Merge{d}AI
AI that sticks to your design rules
Promoted