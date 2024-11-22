QA.tech

QA.tech

Ship faster with AI agents that create and run your QA tests

4.713 reviews

343 followers

Visit website
QA.tech uses AI agents to replicate human QA testers, scanning web apps to understand functionality and generate complete test suites. Tests can be run automatically on every release, on a schedule, or manually, ensuring scalable and reliable quality assurance
This is the 2nd launch from QA.tech. View more

QA.tech 1.0

Launching today
Stop breaking prod. Build & test with a fleet of QA agents.
Get a fleet of QA agents that protect your product’s quality. Let AI explore your app for full test coverage, monitor staging to catch issues, and deliver debugging context as soon as you open your PRs. Build at full speed and never break prod again.
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
QA.tech 1.0 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Daniel Mauno Pettersson
Maker
📌

I’ve spent two decades in engineering leadership, and one thing always stood out: every part of building software has become easier, faster, and more modern.

Except QA. Testing has been standing still.

And while the whole world has accepted “move fast and break things” as the status quo, I want to move fast and not break things.

That’s why we built QA.tech. We want developers to move fast, get feedback quickly, and ship with confidence, without QA being a bottleneck.

AI-assisted development tools are accelerating the pace of shipping for developer teams. On top of that, new builders emerge in this era of vibe coding. They will create numerous applications, all of which will require rigorous testing. I believe that product quality will be the key differentiator in a competitive market.

I believe the best builders are hands-on in every part of the product. That’s also why Product Hunt feels like the right place to launch. We want feedback directly from people who live and breathe building.

To make sure you get to play with QA.tech enough, we’re giving 2x test credits on the week of PH launch.

Excited to hear what you think!

Check the link below for full overview of the 1.0 changes and the backstory of WHY and HOW we built QA.tech

https://www.qa.tech/blog/qa-tech-1-0--a-new-way-of-ai-testing-for-developers

Patrick Lef
Maker

Fun fact: We almost called it 2.0, but honestly this is the version we meant to build from day one. Now almost 2 years since we started building (and fighting finicky early LLMs) it's ready. And it's super powerful!

We’ve been using it internally for weeks and it has already found many bugs and UX issues we would have missed. All without no extra work from us.

Disclaimer: Not for slow teams!

fmerian
Maker

@patricklef dogfooding ftw

fmerian
Maker

had a blast working on this launch. there are rare talents on this team with high-quality standards and attention to detail.

the result? a polished product with a stellar developer experience.

oh and @whtmnk and I will be live on X later today at 4 PM CET / 10 AM EST to discuss the behind-the-scenes of this launch. tune in!

Oleg Chumakov
🔌 Plugged in

I tried QA.tech a few weeks ago for the first time. It's great to see the project featured on Product Hunt now!

At Luden.io, we develop video games (including web platforms) and have been searching for LLM-based QA solutions since GPT-3.5. As a studio of only 15 developers, we're always looking to automate as much as possible. Surprisingly, QA.tech is the first tool that has figured out how to test our video games by using WASD movement and performing in-game actions.

Highly recommended—give it a try!

Olle Pridiuksson
Maker

@oleg_chumakov was happy to support your onboarding and thanks for the feedback

Nearwizard
This seems very interesting. A couple things I couldn’t tell from a glance (without making an account) 1) Pricing/Free Trial? 2) Is there a way to segment this QA data so it doesn’t dirty my product analytics data?
Patrick Lef
Maker

@jaredbutler Thanks for checking us out

1) Yes, for the product hunt launch you can run 1000 free tests. Pricing then starts from $499 per month with 1000 test runs included.
2) We recommend testing against staging environments but if you wish to test against live we block all common tracking tags. If you have backend tracking you can check for the headers of our agent and disable tracking.