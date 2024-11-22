QA.tech
Ship faster with AI agents that create and run your QA tests4.7•13 reviews•
343 followers
Ship faster with AI agents that create and run your QA tests4.7•13 reviews•
343 followers
343 followers
343 followers
Launched on November 25th, 2024
Reviews of QA.tech highlight strong ease of setup, helpful team support, and meaningful time savings from automated, AI-driven regression testing. Users praise its ability to adapt to UI changes, surface system-wide bugs that typical tests miss, and generate clear reports. It’s seen as a good fit for startups and teams wanting faster feedback cycles and continuous testing. One complaint notes friction during trial due to a call requirement. Overall sentiment credits reliability, intuitive onboarding, and rapid value, with requests for more integrations to deepen workflows.
QA.tech
I’ve spent two decades in engineering leadership, and one thing always stood out: every part of building software has become easier, faster, and more modern.
Except QA. Testing has been standing still.
And while the whole world has accepted “move fast and break things” as the status quo, I want to move fast and not break things.
That’s why we built QA.tech. We want developers to move fast, get feedback quickly, and ship with confidence, without QA being a bottleneck.
AI-assisted development tools are accelerating the pace of shipping for developer teams. On top of that, new builders emerge in this era of vibe coding. They will create numerous applications, all of which will require rigorous testing. I believe that product quality will be the key differentiator in a competitive market.
I believe the best builders are hands-on in every part of the product. That’s also why Product Hunt feels like the right place to launch. We want feedback directly from people who live and breathe building.
To make sure you get to play with QA.tech enough, we’re giving 2x test credits on the week of PH launch.
Excited to hear what you think!
Check the link below for full overview of the 1.0 changes and the backstory of WHY and HOW we built QA.tech
https://www.qa.tech/blog/qa-tech-1-0--a-new-way-of-ai-testing-for-developers
QA.tech
Fun fact: We almost called it 2.0, but honestly this is the version we meant to build from day one. Now almost 2 years since we started building (and fighting finicky early LLMs) it's ready. And it's super powerful!
We’ve been using it internally for weeks and it has already found many bugs and UX issues we would have missed. All without no extra work from us.
Disclaimer: Not for slow teams!
@patricklef dogfooding ftw
had a blast working on this launch. there are rare talents on this team with high-quality standards and attention to detail.
the result? a polished product with a stellar developer experience.
oh and @whtmnk and I will be live on X later today at 4 PM CET / 10 AM EST to discuss the behind-the-scenes of this launch. tune in!
I tried QA.tech a few weeks ago for the first time. It's great to see the project featured on Product Hunt now!
At Luden.io, we develop video games (including web platforms) and have been searching for LLM-based QA solutions since GPT-3.5. As a studio of only 15 developers, we're always looking to automate as much as possible. Surprisingly, QA.tech is the first tool that has figured out how to test our video games by using WASD movement and performing in-game actions.
Highly recommended—give it a try!
QA.tech
@oleg_chumakov was happy to support your onboarding and thanks for the feedback
QA.tech
@jaredbutler Thanks for checking us out
1) Yes, for the product hunt launch you can run 1000 free tests. Pricing then starts from $499 per month with 1000 test runs included.
2) We recommend testing against staging environments but if you wish to test against live we block all common tracking tags. If you have backend tracking you can check for the headers of our agent and disable tracking.