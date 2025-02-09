C1 by Thesys is a Generative UI API that augments LLMs to respond with interactive UI like charts, forms, cards, and more in real-time, instead of plain text. It integrates seamlessly with any LLM, framework, or MCP in just 2 lines of code. Ship rich, interactive AI apps 10x faster with 80% less UI overhead.
C1 is a Generative UI API that augments LLMs to respond with interactive UI like charts, forms, cards, and more, in real time. It integrates seamlessly with any LLM, framework, or MCP in just 2 lines of code. Ship AI apps 10X faster with 80% less UI overhead.
👋 Hey folks,
Parikshit here, co-founder of Thesys.
Thrilled to share what we’ve been building: C1, the world’s first Generative UI API 🚀
Most AI apps are still stuck in the terminal era, type a prompt, get a wall of text.
It works, but it’s primitive. AI is unlocking infinite user journeys, but most UIs are static and hardcoded. We built C1 so the interface can finally keep up with the intelligence behind AI-native products.
What is C1?
C1 is an API middleware that augments LLMs to respond with live, interactive UI like forms, charts, cards, dashboards instead of plain text.
What can C1 do?
➡️ One-line setup: npx create-c1-app
➡️ Works with any AI stack (OpenAI-compatible, any framework or MCP)
➡️ Customizable and responsive to your brand
➡️ Supports all tool-calls (databases, documents, APIs)
➡️ Configurable actions, callbacks, and workflows out of the box
➡️ Handles streaming, error states, and production-ready UI flows
➡️ Plug in your own React components with state, logic, and validation
Why does it matter?
✅ Ship interactive AI apps 10x faster
✅ Cut 80% of frontend maintenance costs
✅ Create experiences 83% of users prefer
From copilots to dashboards, e-commerce to search, C1 turns model responses into production-ready interfaces, no manual wiring required.
@pgd Amazing work, guys! Good luck with the launch!
@csaba_kissi Thank you sir :)
@pgd Wow! loving it
@pooran_prasad_rajanna Thanks a lot :D
Congrtaulations on the launch. Best of luck. @Thesys
Congrats on the launch! Love the direction you’re taking with C1 around real-time interactive UI for LLMs. Excited to try it soon. Thanks for building this.
Who did your video? It is a masterpiece.
Congrats on the launch! C1 looks impressive—making LLMs generate interactive UIs in real time is a smart way to speed up AI app development.
Congratulations on the launch!
Been tracking this product for a while, great idea and product, can’t wait to use it 🙌
Congratulations! It’s exciting to see a Generative UI API that can transform static AI responses into fully interactive, production-ready interfaces so easily. How do you envision C1 changing the way developers build AI-native user experiences in the next year?🤔