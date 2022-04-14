Following the first-ever global Next.js hackathon, @Vercel is hosting a new event, announcing the Global AI Gateway Hackathon. Starting now. Ends on Sept 5, at 12:01 AM PT.

Challenge:

Build the best agent. Any model. Any use case. With Vercel + AI Gateway.

Perfect timing to experiment with their AI Elements (launched this week), AI SDK 5 and the new @v0 by Vercel (launched earlier this month).

Anyone joining? Hopefully we'll see some projects on Product Hunt.

To participate:

Reply to the announcement thread on X