Vercel
Vercel provides the developer tools and cloud infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web.
Launched on February 23rd, 2025
Launched on September 14th, 2023
Launched on June 6th, 2020
2mo ago
Hey everyone
I ve been building products for a long time (15+ years), and I recently tried using v0.dev for the first time. Honestly didn t expect much, but I was surprised how quickly I got something real off the ground - not just a playground UI, but a fully working fitness app with protected routes, dashboards, flow logic, the works.
It s called The HIIT PIT and it s live, but that s not why I m posting.
I m more curious to hear from other devs and indie makers:
2mo ago
Vercel is hosting its first-ever global Next.js hackathon, with credits from 25+ partners including @Anthropic @Bucket @Clerk @Cursor @ElevenLabs @Resend @Supabase...
Anyone here joining? What are you building?
It needed to be said. The onboarding sucks big time. Another misleading Sign up to join the waitlist. Shame on you for using black pattern to collect users. Not a good start!
The look of UI is good but React code is horrible. It doesn't utilize components and jsx maps, lots of repetition and junk. You basically need to rewrite everything to be production-viable.
Vercel cloud is a game changer for quick product validation and development. It provides plug-and-play deployment pipeliens for any Next.js project with sensible defaults. Things like automatic deployments, environment variables and deployment protection work out of the box without any tedious configuration. I recommend Vercel wholeheartedly for any solo developer or indie hacker.
absolute fan of @haydenbleasel's work, the maker of @Orate @Tersa @Kibo UI among others, and super pumped to post this new update of @next-forge — a production-grade template to build modern Next.js apps.
@rauchg puts it simply: "[next-forge is] a production-grade, monorepo-first, full stack Next.js template. Very thoughtfully engineered and documented. Covers auth, DB & ORM, payments, docs, blog, o11y, analytics, emails, and even feature flags & dark mode."
next-forge is 100% open-source — view source code — and is now part of @Vercel.
what will you build this weekend?
This is incredibly useful — a true jumpstart for SaaS builders. Packed with essentials and open source from day one, it clears the path from idea to launch. Big win for indie devs and startups alike!