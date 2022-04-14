Vercel
Vercel is highly praised for its seamless integration with Next.js, offering a powerful platform for deploying web applications. It provides an excellent developer experience, enabling fast and efficient deployments. Cal.com appreciates Vercel's infrastructure for building Next.js applications, while Paddle highlights its performance and flexibility for web checkouts. Tella finds Vercel's hosting capabilities fast and easy to manage. Overall, Vercel is recommended for its speed, ease of use, and robust features.
@Vercel just announced AI SDK 5, a free open-source library that gives you the tools you need to build AI-powered products.
Read on the announcement — source:
Makers like @haydenbleasel used it to build @Tersa and to put it simply: "It's incredibly powerful."
Any other good examples?
No way—I've been craving a simpler way to scale and deploy my Next.js projects without all the DevOps headaches. How does Vercel handle traffic spikes in real time?