Hey everyone

I ve been building products for a long time (15+ years), and I recently tried using v0.dev for the first time. Honestly didn t expect much, but I was surprised how quickly I got something real off the ground - not just a playground UI, but a fully working fitness app with protected routes, dashboards, flow logic, the works.

It s called The HIIT PIT and it s live, but that s not why I m posting.

I m more curious to hear from other devs and indie makers: