Vercel is highly praised for its seamless integration with Next.js, offering a powerful platform for deploying web applications. It provides an excellent developer experience, enabling fast and efficient deployments. Cal.com appreciates Vercel's infrastructure for building Next.js applications, while Paddle highlights its performance and flexibility for web checkouts. Tella finds Vercel's hosting capabilities fast and easy to manage. Overall, Vercel is recommended for its speed, ease of use, and robust features.
Here's another banger by the 🐐 @haydenbleasel, the maker of next-forge and @Kibo UI.
Introducing AI Elements — beautifully crafted React components for the AI SDK.
Open source and built on @shadcn/ui, they're easy to integrate and fully customizable.
Agnes AI
Full control over chat UI bits without fighting the code? That’s just smart, tbh—been wishing for this exact thing, fr. Super pumped to try it out!