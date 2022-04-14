Vercel

Vercel

The frontend cloud. Creators of Next.js.

4.9680 reviews

4.6K followers

Top Product
Visit website
Vercel provides the developer tools and cloud infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web.
This is the 23rd launch from Vercel. View more

AI Elements by Vercel

Launching today
The shadcn/ui component library for building AI-native apps
AI Elements is an open source library of customizable React components for building interfaces with the Vercel AI SDK. Built on shadcn/ui, it provides full control over UI primitives like message threads, input boxes, reasoning panels, and response actions.
AI Elements by Vercel gallery image
AI Elements by Vercel gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

fmerian
Hunter
📌

Here's another banger by the 🐐 @haydenbleasel, the maker of next-forge and @Kibo UI.

Introducing AI Elements — beautifully crafted React components for the AI SDK.

Open source and built on @shadcn/ui, they're easy to integrate and fully customizable.

$ npx ai-elements
Cruise Chen

Full control over chat UI bits without fighting the code? That’s just smart, tbh—been wishing for this exact thing, fr. Super pumped to try it out!