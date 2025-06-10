undash
Launching today
Makes AI text feel more human by removing em—dashes
32 followers
Undash is a simple Chrome plugin that automatically removes long em dashes (—) from AI-generated text when you paste it anywhere: websites, social media, emails, and more. No setup needed. Just install, enable, and paste clean text instantly.
undash
Such a neat little fix! Undash solves a real annoyance with AI text formatting — clean pastes without extra effort. Love the plug-and-play approach. Simple, smart, and saves time every day.
undash
@supa_l Thank you :)
Launching v1.1 (awaiting for google to approve) with improvements to handle iFrames.
Clevrr Computer [Open-source]
i really wanted this to work, but unfortunately it's not working. I'm on windows fyi.
Clevrr Computer [Open-source]
EDIT: not working on some apps, working on most 👍🏻
undash
@yuvraj_dagur
Hi Yuvraj, Thanks for trying it out. This is a vibe coded app created on cursor during my off time, but I am happy to improve this for users who would love to make this as part of their daily use (like me and my team).
I have personally tested this on LinkedIn, Gmail, Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, and few more places and v1.1 is already uploaded (awaiting for Google to release it).
There might be some troubleshooting required, try this
If the extension isn't working as expected:
1. Toggle the extension OFF and ON
2. Check that the badge is green (active)
3. Refresh the browser tab
4. Restart Chrome if needed
5. After paste, click space or try right click and undash the text
6. Make sure at the time of copying the plugin is enabled
If you are still facing the issue, can please share some screenshots/video recording to understand the issue better, so I can get look at fixing those. Please send it on hola@outdoinc.com