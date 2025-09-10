Launching today
Design your perfect shadcn/ui theme with real-time preview

Customize theme for shadcn/ui with an interactive editor. Supports Tailwind CSS v4, shadcn/ui, and custom styles. Modify properties, preview changes, and get the code in real time.
@shadcn/ui is the foundation of your design system, fully leveraged by complimentary products like @Kibo UI, and @tweakcn helps you make it on-brand in an elegant, open-source visual editor.

Fun fact: @tweakcn inspired how @v0 by Vercel supports design systems.

S/O to the 🐐 @sahaj_jain

