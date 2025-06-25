Stash

Stash provides all the context behind every ticket and question for developers and AI agents, so you can focus on building, not searching.
Stash MCP Server

Make AI IDEs even smarter with your team’s knowledge
Stash MCP Server was ranked #1 of the day for September 12th, 2025
Stash MCP Server lets AI agents like Cursor, Claude, and Copilot access your team’s real context (code, docs, issues) so they can resolve tickets without endless prompting. Just say "solve my assigned issue with the ID of …" - that’s it.
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
We built Stash MCP Server to make AI agents like Cursor, Claude, and Copilot actually useful inside real dev workflows. Instead of crafting endless prompts, your agents get direct access to your team’s code, docs, and issues. That means you can just say: ➡️ “Solve my assigned issue with the ID of …” …and the AI already has the context it needs. We’ve been working closely with dev teams who spend hours searching context across Jira, GitHub, and Confluence. Stash cuts that hours down to seconds. We’d love your feedback - how do you see yourself (or your team) using AI agents with real context? Thanks for checking us out 🚀
Mohsin Ali ✪

@nozdemir how do you handle cases where multiple repos or docs have overlapping info? Does the agent know which context to prioritise?

Nihat Ozdemir
Maker

@mohsinproduct when multiple repos or docs contain overlapping info, Stash MCP doesn’t just dump everything into the agent. It re-ranks and filters context by relevance scores.

That way, the AI models aren’t overwhelmed with noise, and developers get the most accurate context first.

Hovhannes Ghevondyan

Other MCP servers I’ve seen are pretty limited. What makes the Stash integration different?

Ayberk Yasa
Maker

@hovo_ghevondyan1 Most MCP Servers are like a CRUD operations toolkit. Fetch a Jira ticket, a document, or a file, etc. Stash MCP is powered by Stash itself, and Stash proactively finds every piece of related documents, past similar issues, and related code files for each ticket assigned to developers. That means when you pull context into an AI tool, you’re not just seeing raw data, you’re getting issue-aware, repo-aware, and doc-aware information that will be helpful for LLM to solve the "real-world" GitHub/Jira issues. You should definitely watch the demo video and read the output of the LLM. Firstly, it was wrong about the implementation way. Then, it realized that and fixed the implementation based on "the context" provided by Stash MCP.

JaredL

Really impressive demo — reducing hours of context-gathering to seconds would be a game-changer for my team 🚀. Quick question: how does Stash handle access controls and permissions when pulling across Jira, GitHub, and Confluence so agents only see what they’re allowed to? Also curious about audit logs for agent actions. Thanks!

Ayberk Yasa
Maker

@jaredl Stash respects the same permissions you already have in Jira, GitHub, Confluence, etc. You can easily scope which repositories, spaces, and projects can be accessed and processed by Stash.

On top of that, we provide detailed audit logs of LLM actions so you always know what was accessed and when. Transparency + security are core design principles for us.