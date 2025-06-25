Stash earns strong praise for giving AI and developers the missing context across code, issues, and docs. Reviewers say it reframes workflow, making AI help feel fast and relevant, with special love for integrations like Jira, GitHub, and Confluence that cut context switching. Many highlight the Stash MCP Server as a crucial layer between teams and AI agents. The dev-first approach resonates, and examples like “solve my assigned issue” make its value obvious. Overall, users see Stash accelerating real, day-to-day engineering work.

