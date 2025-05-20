Kibo UI

Kibo UI

Advanced, open-source components for shadcn/ui

Kibo UI is a custom registry of composable, accessible and open source components designed for use with shadcn/ui.
Kibo UI Patterns

Launching today
1,000+ free shadcn/ui examples for use in your project
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsGitHub
fmerian
Hunter
@haydenbleasel is cooking.

The maker of @AI Elements, @next-forge and @Ultracite, just shipped a major update to @Kibo UI.

First launched 6 months ago, @Kibo UI is basically @shadcn/ui extended, i.e. a set of high-quality components, free and open-source.

This update introduces Patterns, 1,101 examples that you can copy, customize, and ship in production.

Over to you!

Hayden Bleasel
Maker

Hey folks,

Very excited to bring you the next evolution of Kibo UI — 1000+ shadcn examples for use in your project. Every component, state and variant for free.

We dropped Patterns the other day on X and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Hope you enjoy it!

Nika

Looks pretty cool! :)