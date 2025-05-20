Kibo UI
Advanced, open-source components for shadcn/ui
Kibo UI is a custom registry of composable, accessible and open source components designed for use with shadcn/ui.
1,000+ free shadcn/ui examples for use in your project
Kibo UI Patterns
@haydenbleasel is cooking.
The maker of @AI Elements, @next-forge and @Ultracite, just shipped a major update to @Kibo UI.
First launched 6 months ago, @Kibo UI is basically @shadcn/ui extended, i.e. a set of high-quality components, free and open-source.
This update introduces Patterns, 1,101 examples that you can copy, customize, and ship in production.
Vercel
Hey folks,
Very excited to bring you the next evolution of Kibo UI — 1000+ shadcn examples for use in your project. Every component, state and variant for free.
We dropped Patterns the other day on X and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
Hope you enjoy it!
