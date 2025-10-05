Launching today
TimeFly Dev
Coding activity tracker for developers
Deep automatic analytics for devs. Track projects, files, languages, commits, sessions, focus patterns, interruptions, all without touching anything. See your real coding DNA. Boost productivity, justify your work, or just understand how you actually code.
Launch tags:Productivity•Analytics•Developer Tools
Launch Team / Built With
Sellkit
Love the “fitness tracker for devs” angle :)) Automatically capturing real coding metrics (heatmap, session stats, languages) is smart. Curious about data privacy and how you’ll handle edge cases in noisy workflows.
@roozbehfirouz Thanks! We use encryption for data in transit, secure authentication, and follow industry-standard security standards. You can also config which files you want to exclude from tracking (ignore my ugly vscode theme):
We track different activity types (idle, reading, writing) and consolidate data when multiple IDEs/devices are active at once, which is common with AI agents now.
We're building the UI right now, so honestly curious: what specific edge cases are you thinking of? Concrete examples would really help us nail this
@cognzar3 Edge cases I’m thinking of are stuff like: rapid context switching between repos, partial activity from AI agents writing code, or when a dev jumps between IDEs and terminals mid flow. Curious how TimeFly classifies those without double-counting or losing continuity.