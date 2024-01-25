Turn customer feedback into brand-defining insight with Syncly. Syncly helps brands digest customer feedback from multiple sources, including support tickets, product reviews, and social comments, to provide actionable insights that help brands grow faster. From top brands like Kimberly-Clark and Brita (The Clorox Company) to fast-growing brands like Neuro and Laura Geller are also using Syncly to turn insights into action.
AI social listening for TikTok videos
Syncly Social
Syncly Social is a video social listening AI that captures conversations happening inside TikTok videos. Spot emerging trends, understand competitor strategies, and find authentic influencers from the videos without scrolling through thousands of videos.
Hello PH Community,
I’m Joseph, Co-founder & CEO at Syncly (YC W23).
80% of social media traffic now comes from video, but the way we listen hasn’t caught up. Social listening 1.0 only analyzes what’s written on the post. It doesn’t analyze what’s being said, what’s being shown. In today’s world where video dominates, it’s no longer valid.
Today, we’re so excited to show Syncly Social to the world, an AI social listening for the video era.
With Syncly Social, you can do:
Competitive Analysis: Decode the video strategies driving your rivals’ success. Outsmart your competition with data-driven social campaigns
Brand Perception: Measure how well your brand is landing with your customers.
Creator intelligence: Uncover creator demographics from age to location with AI-powered profile enrichment.
Check out our website, https://syncly.app/social for more details.
Welcome to the future.