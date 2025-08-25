Launching today
Sudo AI
One API for any LLM— routing, context, and monetization
19 followers
One API for any LLM— routing, context, and monetization
19 followers
Sudo is a unified API for LLMs — the faster, cheaper way to route across OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and more. One endpoint for lower latency, higher throughput, and lower costs than alternatives. Build smarter, scale faster, and do so with zero lock-in
Payment Required
Launch tags:API•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Sudo AI
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Ventali — I’ve been building in AI since before GPT-3, and one thing has always bugged me: the AI development stack is fragmented and clunky.
• Inference is expensive (and unpredictable).
• Managing context data and memories is complicated.
• Billing end-users requires complex tracking
• There are very few ways to monetize
So we built Sudo:
⚡ One API to route across top models — faster routing, lower costs, zero lock-in
💽 Context management system (CMS) to turn AI apps into stateful, knowledgeable, memory-aware agents
💳 Real-time billing (usage, subscription, or hybrid) — we will charge your end-users for you
📈 Optional AI-native ads — contextual, policy-controlled, and personalized
The beta is live now with routing + dashboards. Context + billing + ads will be toggling on during the beta window.
✨ To thank early testers, we’re giving a 10% bonus credit purchased as well as $1 of free credits when you first sign up so you can test the API immediately.
We’d love your feedback:
• What feels clunky?
• What’s missing for your use case?
• What would make Sudo a true drop-in for you?
🔑 Get a dev key: https://sudoapp.dev
📚 Docs: https://docs.sudoapp.dev
💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/UbPf5BgrfK