I recently found a dataset on @Hugging Face that has a huge list of prompts. It's called awesome-chatgpt-prompts, but they point out that it's applicable to other models as well. There are some really useful ones in it along with some funny ones like Magician and Lunatic

I've found persona prompts like this to be really helpful, and I want to start trying out some of these now. I've even gotten my wife to start using some persona prompts in @ChatGPT by OpenAI and she's getting better results.