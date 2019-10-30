Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.5.0•354 reviews•
2K followers
The AI community building the future.5.0•354 reviews•
2K followers
2K followers
2K followers
Launched on October 17th, 2025
Launched on August 25th, 2025
Launched on August 5th, 2025
Makers widely credit Hugging Face as essential infrastructure for building and shipping AI. The makers of Cartesia Sonic rely on it for open models and datasets, while the makers of Sagehood AI call it the leading place to host and collaborate. The makers of Meilisearch praise its OSS ecosystem for developers. User feedback echoes this: rich model selection, active community, easy inference endpoints, and strong tooling. Minor caveats note heavier models and a learning curve, but overall sentiment is highly positive.
Hugging Face