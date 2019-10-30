Hugging Face

Hugging Face

The AI community building the future.

5.0354 reviews

2K followers

Visit website
We’re on a journey to advance and democratize artificial intelligence through open source and open science.
This is the 16th launch from Hugging Face. View more
Medini Intelligence

Medini Intelligence

Launching today
AI companion for text generation and knowledge automation
Medini Intelligence is an open-source AI-powered text-generation model designed to automate content creation, knowledge summarization, question answering, and multi-turn conversational workflows. Accessible via Hugging Face Spaces, a Gradio web interface
Medini Intelligence gallery image
Medini Intelligence gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceChat rooms
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Purusottam Jana
Maker
📌
I’m Purusottam, the creator of Medini Intelligence 💬 Medini Intelligence is an open-source AI model built for text generation, research assistance, and knowledge automation — designed to be transparent, ethical, and developer-friendly. It’s powered by Transformers, PyTorch, and Gradio, running on Hugging Face Spaces for easy access and experimentation. Our goal is to make responsible, explainable AI accessible to everyone — from developers and researchers to educators and startups. 🔹 Try it out: [Hugging Face Space link] 🔹 Tech Stack: Transformers • PyTorch • Gradio 🔹 License: Apache 2.0 (Open Source) We’d love your feedback — 👉 How can we make Medini more useful for your workflow? 👉 What integrations or features should we add next? Thanks for your support, and let’s build the future of open AI together 💡 — Purusottam Jana Creator, Medini Intelligence