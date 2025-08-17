Launching today
Describe your workflow in chat and watch Sidekick build it. AI adds connectors, configures logic, and handles errors. Run it on demand or on a schedule. Connect Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Notion, Slack, and more—priced per run, not per action.
Clamor — A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
Sidekick
Hey Product Hunt!
I'm Tom, founder of Sidekick.
We built Sidekick because even with computer science degrees, my co-founder and I were still overwhelmed by the complexity of the Zapier/Make.com/n8n interfaces. It's like learning a new language.
With Sidekick, you simply chat in the window on the left and a full workflow is generated on your behalf. All complexity - API integrations, loops, conditionals, error handling - is handled under the hood. On the canvas on the right we present a visual, read-only representation of your workflow. All building and editing happens in the chat in natural language.
It can handle simple workflows like copying content from Gmail to Google Sheets every morning, or more complex workflows like scraping prospect's company URLs and summarizing them with AI before every sales call.
We see Sidekick as a much simpler alternative to Zapier/Make.com/n8n, while still retaining the full power to build complicated workflows. If you're someone who has stared at those interfaces with a blank face, or even someone who understands them but is tired of fighting them for hours to build your workflow, you should try Sidekick. The drastically increased ease of use should enable teams to move much quicker, more automations to be built than ever before, and for increased accessibility in who can build automations!
Next up on the roadmap is triggers, along with more and more integrations every week. Coming soon: Attio, Pipedrive, Salesforce, Mixpanel, and Amplitude.
Get started for free at app.joinsidekick.com and let us know what you'd like to see in the platform next!
Autumn
Incredibly powerful tool. I remember spending hours at my last company setting up weird automations either by code or with Zapier. Sidekick just one shots them...
Sidekick
@ay_ush Let's go!! That's what we like to see. Feel free to reach out with any feedback :)
Sidekick
@ay_ush That's the goal! Now we just have to increase the number of apps that you can one-shot automations for
Omnara
This tool is phenomenal!
Sidekick
@ishaan_sehgal Thanks Ishaan! Sidekick agent on Omnara when??
Sidekick
@ishaan_sehgal Hey appreciate it Ishaan! Gotta get movin on our Omnara integ