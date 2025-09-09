Launching today
ROMA
The backbone for open-source meta-agents
13 followers
The backbone for open-source meta-agents
13 followers
ROMA is an open-source framework for building high-performance multi-agent systems. It uses a recursive, hierarchical structure to break down complex problems, enabling agents to solve sophisticated tasks with full transparency.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•Artificial Intelligence•GitHub
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
Flowtica Scribe