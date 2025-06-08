RetroTerminal
Launching today
Chat with modern LLMs through a old-school terminal
27 followers
A blazing-fast, browser-native Gemini-powered chatbot wrapped in a retro-futuristic terminal UI. - Full theme support (dark, neon, glitch) - Chat history & memory saved locally - Uses your own API key securely, so you control data
RetroTerminal
I created Retro Terminal because I felt most AI interfaces today lacked personality and presence. I wanted to explore what an assistant could feel like if it lived inside a nostalgic, character-driven terminal UI—something that brought emotion and style to each interaction.
✨ What makes it unique:
1. Retro terminal-inspired UI with smooth transitions
2. Customizable AI personas (including a sarcastic hacker-style assistant)
3. Fully local settings: system prompt, temperature, memory, and themes
4. Lightweight, no-login experience with client-side chat history
It’s built to be minimal, fast, and different—without compromising control or creativity.
📊 What I’m proud of
After a soft launch, it organically reached users in over 70 countries within 24 hours. The response confirmed that there’s a niche audience hungry for something quirky yet functional. This was built solo, from scratch, just for fun—and seeing others enjoy it has been incredibly rewarding.
Would love your thoughts and feedback!
Chunk
Wow love the nostalgic vibe. Definitely a fun and unique approach to a standard LLM.
RetroTerminal
@dudley_spence Appreciate it, Dudley! Wanted to do something a bit different with it, glad you liked the vibe 🙌
This is awesome! The retro-futuristic terminal vibe combined with Gemini’s speed makes for a fun and functional chat experience. Love the local-first design and full theme support — stylish, fast, and privacy-conscious.
RetroTerminal
@supa_l Thanks a lot! Been working on this for about a month now.