RepScout is a platform that seeks to provide all job seekers with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities through AI-powered assessments. We strive to address the issue of talent being overlooked amid the sea of AI-enabled candidates.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Excited to announce the launch of RepScout today!
Artificial intelligence has permanently transformed the job-seeking landscape and disrupted companies' ability to identify top talent. The "AI-enabled candidate" can now submit a tailored application to a job listing with just a click, often for positions they haven't researched or engaged with. As a result, hidden talent goes undiscovered as companies have to sift through hundreds of applicants, often rejecting 90% without consideration.
This is why I decided to build RepScout, a platform designed to save companies time and money by avoiding lengthy interview processes or costly mis-hires. All while reducing bias, reaching a wider pool of candidates, and improving your recruitment procedures. Previously untapped talent is given the opportunity to shine, rather than being lost in a sea of AI applicants.
Our platform:
🤖 Generates dynamic written and voice assessments in seconds
💡 Tests any domain knowledge using AI
🤔 Reviews results based on skills and fit
You can get started with a free trial, which allows you to configure specific criteria, roles, and assessment groups, and even trigger them via your applicant tracking system (ATS).