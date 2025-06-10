Read & Give by Bono
Launching today
Read the news. Make a difference. Instantly.
Read & Give is a Chrome extension that uses AI to analyze news content as you browse, and recommends trusted charities tackling the issues in the story. Donate to multiple charities with one tap and get weekly impact reports plus a unified tax receipt.
👋 Hello to everyone here who genuinely cares about the world and wants to make even a small difference. Let’s start the week by doing some good together!
Today we’re launching Read and Give by Bono - a Chrome extension that instantly turns your care, passion, or even frustration with the world into real-world action. Built on Bono’s donation infrastructure (read more about us below!), it brings a seamless giving experience to wherever you browse.
Here’s what’s inside 🧠✨
1. AI-powered cause detection - we analyze what you’re reading and surface the real issues behind the story.
2. Smart charity portfolios - we recommend the most effective, vetted charities tackling those issues.
3. One-tap donation - you set a monthly budget, and we split it across the charities in your portfolio.
4. Weekly impact reports - see exactly what your money is doing every week. Trust us, it's addictive!
5. Unified tax receipt - all your donations in one place, ready for tax season.
First time hearing about Bono?
We started Bono less than a year ago to make giving easier, smarter, and more impactful. We realized that everyday donors (people like us, not just the billionaires) deserve donate with confidence, understand what their donation is actually doing, and feel good about giving more. Our mission is to make anyone to feel like a philanthropist, whether you're giving $5 a month or $50,000 a year.
That's also the reason that we currently focus on monthly donation plans and not just one-off donations. We believe that people really care, and we want to provide a radically different experience.
Now, with Read and Give, we’re bringing that power to the web, so every headline becomes a chance to help.
Thanks!
🙏 Huge thanks to our world-class team of makers and to all Bono users making a difference every week.
💥 Install the extension, try it out and please do tell us what you think!