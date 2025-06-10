Subscribe
Sign in
Read & Give by Bono

Read & Give by Bono

Launching today

Read the news. Make a difference. Instantly.

26 followers

Visit website
Fundraising resources

Read & Give is a Chrome extension that uses AI to analyze news content as you browse, and recommends trusted charities tackling the issues in the story. Donate to multiple charities with one tap and get weekly impact reports plus a unified tax receipt.

© 2025 Product Hunt