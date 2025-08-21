Launching today
Re:Connect
Speak with Your Eyes No Special Hardware Needed
Speak with Your Eyes No Special Hardware Needed
Revolutionary webcam-based eye-tracking technology that turns any laptop into a powerful text dictation tool. No expensive hardware required.
Free
Launch tags:User Experience•Tech•Webcam
RealEye.io
👋 Hi everyone, Adam here, co- founder of RealEye.
We built Re:Connect because we believe communication is a basic human right. Too many people with limited mobility or speech impairments struggle to express themselves, and existing solutions are often slow, expensive, or inaccessible.
We built Re:Connect to help people with limited mobility communicate using only a webcam and their eyes. No special hardware required — just look, type, and express yourself independently.
As an additional feature, Re:Connect can also clone a user’s voice from a short recording, so messages are spoken in their own voice — but that’s completely optional.
We’ve worked hard to make it fast, accurate, and reliable, but this is just the beginning.
🙏 I’d love your feedback:
• What do you think about the use cases?
• Do you know someone (or an organization) we should talk to who could benefit from this?
• Any ideas for features that would make Re:Connect even more impactful?
Thank you for checking us out, it really means a lot!
Agnes AI
Using just a webcam and your eyes to chat is realy next-level accessibility—no fancy gear needed, which is huge for so many ppl. Big respect to the team for this!