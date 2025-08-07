Launching today
Qoder is an agentic IDE for real software development.
Qoder transforms how AI understands real software. Beyond snippets, it grasps your entire architecture—dependencies, patterns, history. Chat naturally for multi-file edits or delegate tasks to AI. From invisible complexity to transparent collaboration.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Current AI coding tools generate impressive demos but somehow struggle with real software.
We knew there had to be a way.
Real software isn't just text; it's a living system of dependencies, historical decisions, and team conventions. An Agent that can't see this structure can't be a true partner.
So we built Qoder differently from the ground up:
● It sees the whole picture:
Qoder combines vector search with a local code graph to map your project's true architecture. With context engineering enhanced for codebases, small or large, it understands how everything connects, just like a professional developer would.
● It pairs with you in real-time:
Direct Qoder through natural conversation - it executes across multiple files, shows you every change, and waits for your review. This iterative flow keeps you in control while accelerating execution. True pair programming where you lead, Qoder builds.
● You focus on the "what", it handles the "how":
With Quest Mode, you can collaborate with the agent on writing specs in natural language, then delegate to the agent to execute, autonomously. Qoder plans, executes, and delivers verified code while you focus on the next big problem.
This all comes together in an IDE designed for real software development.
We're launching with 2,000 free credits during preview (first-come, first-served, then waitlist!) and would be thrilled to get your feedback on how we can help developers "Think Deeper, Build Better" in the AI era!
what llm model it uses?
(eg. qwen)
@sayyidalijufri hey, we use the best and the latest llms that are auto-selected based on your task. You could find the info on our product landing page: https://qoder.com/
👋 Hey Product Hunt community!
I'm Nathan, leading growth at Qoder. We've been heads-down building something we're incredibly excited to share with you today.
👉 Who we are & what we built:
We're a team of developers who got tired of AI coding tools that work great for demos but fall apart on real production codebases.
So we built Qoder - an agentic coding platform that actually understands the complexity of professional software engineering.
👉 Why we built this:
After countless hours watching developers struggle with "black box" AI assistants that generate code without understanding enough context, architecture, or technical debt, we knew there had to be a better way.
Real software isn't built in isolation - it evolves with history, constraints, and team knowledge that most AI tools completely miss.
👉 What makes Qoder different:
✨ Two collaboration modes that match how you actually work:
Agent Mode: Real-time pair programming when you need to stay in control
Quest Mode: Write specs with AI and delegate entire features with detailed specs to AI while you focus on the product design
👑 Context is King
Full transparency: See exactly what the AI is thinking and planning. No more black boxes - watch the AI create to-do lists, understand your architecture, and explain its decisions.
Built for real-world codebases: Qoder doesn't just generate code; Qoder understands your project's history, architecture, and technical decisions. Think of it as giving your AI the same onboarding a pro developer would get.
Memory that matters: Qoder remembers your coding patterns, project conventions, and past decisions - getting smarter with every interaction.
We'd love your support! 🙏🙏🙏
