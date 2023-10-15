Cosine is an AI software engineer powered by Genie 2, our proprietary model built specifically for complex coding tasks. Designed to complete tasks end-to-end without human supervision, it understands your codebase, plans, writes changes, and opens PRs. Working asynchronously, devs can assign multiple tickets all at once to Cosine, then come back to review and merge PRs. Tackle messy backlogs, fix bugs, and prototype faster without changing workflow.