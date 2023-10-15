Cosine
Cosine is an AI software engineer powered by Genie 2, our proprietary model built specifically for complex coding tasks. Designed to complete tasks end-to-end without human supervision, it understands your codebase, plans, writes changes, and opens PRs. Working asynchronously, devs can assign multiple tickets all at once to Cosine, then come back to review and merge PRs. Tackle messy backlogs, fix bugs, and prototype faster without changing workflow.
AI pair programming directly in your terminal
Cosine CLI brings our AI coding agent to your terminal. It writes/refactors/tests code, runs shell, understands your repo, and continues browser tasks. Autonomous or interactive. Full access to familiar local tools. Meeting developers where they work.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Yang, co-founder of Cosine (cosine.sh) along with @alistair_pullen. We’re excited to be back on Product Hunt for our Cosine CLI release!
We originally launched Cosine here in October 2023, and in May 2025, we released our fully autonomous software engineering agent.
💡 What is Cosine CLI?
Cosine CLI brings our agentic software engineer right into your native developer environment: the terminal. Powered by Genie 2, our proprietary model built specifically for complex coding tasks, Cosine is designed to complete tasks end-to-end without human supervision.
Now in the terminal, Cosine is ready to code alongside you in real-time. Cosine CLI is like pairing with a senior engineer who can chat, plan, code, test, and refactor directly inside your projects.
Unique to our CLI is cross-environment integration. Start a task in our browser platform and then pick up the task seamlessly in your terminal. With full access to your local files, run builds, execute tests, and interact with project-specific tools.
📈 Designed for real teams at scale
I’m incredibly proud of our team for this release. It’s exciting to see what developers are able to accomplish with tools like Cosine directly in their native environments.
We’re looking for feedback from devs who maintain large codebases, ship often, pair program, or just those who prefer native workflows.
Get started with Cosine CLI by signing up for FREE: cosine.sh/cli
🎁 Grab 1 month of Professional tier access with the code above.
I'll be in the thread all day answering questions!
There were two main things we wanted to achieve when we started work on the CLI: bring our best-in-class coding agent to people’s local devices and to give them a level of flexibility that they’ve never seen before in a CLI.
Unlike other agentic CLI products out there the Cosine CLI allows you to sync your tasks with the cloud platform, meaning if you start a task in the CLI, it can be synced to the cloud, and then you can pick up right where you left off from any other device. This works in the opposite direction too.
The workflow this enables relative to other local only one-task-at-a-time CLI products actually enables the core promise of agents: massively parallelised workflows which is something that hasn’t been easily done locally - until now.
Give the CLI a try today - the first 80 tasks are on us!
@alistair_pullen the free tier is very generous thanks you!
Whoa, running an AI coding agent straight from the terminal is wild—no more jumping between tools! I waste so much time context-switching, so this is honestly a game-changer for my workflow.
We feel you @cruise_chen. Since rolling out the intiial builds of the CLI internally, we've peaked our all time code output.
Theres so many features and bugs that we've been able to add in meer days where, a year ago It would have easily taken weeks.