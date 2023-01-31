Perplexity
Where Knowledge Begins4.8•85 reviews•28 shoutouts•
1.6K followers
Your Research Assistant. Available wherever you are: 🤖 http://pplx.ai/android // 📱 http://pplx.ai/iphone
1.6K followers
Your Research Assistant. Available wherever you are: 🤖 http://pplx.ai/android // 📱 http://pplx.ai/iphone
Launched on February 22nd, 2025
Launched on February 20th, 2025
Launched on January 22nd, 2025
I've hated Google Search for years (it's only gotten worse over time to where I dread even trying to search for something specific) and as soon as AI search tools became public, I tried as many of them as I had time for. Perplexity is so good that I've carved out a permanent place for it on my tab bar, something I haven't done in years. I have to relearn my keyboard shortcuts but it's worth it.
I hope I could give more stars than 5. Absolutely genius app.
It sometimes get things hilariously wrong, but it's OK because it makes it easy to check the sources yourself. Perplexity finally makes searching for specific information on the web a fast experience and replaces all the manual digging around.
Raycast
The commodization of apps continues!
If you want to try it, use my link to get $10 off Pro.
FlowLayout
@chrismessina PPLX pro is just pure gold. Nothing else like it. Cline + PPLX pro. Ultimate dev combo.