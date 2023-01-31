Perplexity
Launched on June 20th, 2025
Launched on May 30th, 2025
Launched on February 22nd, 2025
Perplexity is highly praised for its ability to deliver accurate, sourced answers quickly, making it a preferred tool for research and information retrieval. Users appreciate its ease of use and the transparency of its citations, which enhances trust in the information provided. Maker reviews highlight its integration capabilities, with Replit and Wispr Flow noting its efficiency in delivering desired results. Lyzr benefits from its API for building customer intelligence reports. Overall, Perplexity is seen as a reliable and efficient research assistant.
Perplexity wants to buy Chrome for $34.5B, but until that transaction closes, Perplexity Pro subscribers can now use Comet!
Max Assistant is also rolling out to all Perplexity Max subscribers. Max Assistant leverages advanced reasoning models, making Comet queries more powerful and reliable.
Get 1 month of Pro free and try it out!
No way, finally a place that actually helps kick off my research instead of just sending me down endless rabbit holes. Love this approach—how deep can Perplexity go on niche topics?