Pavlov is a screen time app that uses dynamic waiting animations to fight back manipulative strategies of social media apps. You’re always in control, but the subtle delay helps break impulsive habits over time and creates mindful habits.
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I'm Jonas, co-creator of the iOS app Pavlov – Less Screentime.
We built Pavlov to help you fight back against the manipulative strategies of social media giants. We want you to own yourself again.
Have you ever caught yourself doomscrolling for hours without even enjoying the content?
Do you instinctively reach for your phone during short breaks, only to feel anxious from all the notifications?
You're not alone. You are conditioned to behave this way. Social media companies spend billions of dollars for your attention. It`s time to take control of your life again.
So why should you choose Pavlov? 🤔
🧠 Control. Our goal is to empower you. Pavlov lets you restrict distracting apps - not by blocking them outright, but by introducing a small delay before you can open them. This delay, based on cognitive science, adapts to your behavior and helps break the habit loop.
😇 No Judgment. Screen time isn't inherently good or bad. It’s personal. Pavlov doesn’t compare you to others or shame your usage. We just give you the tools to make changes on your own terms.
🛠️ Simplicity. Pavlov is designed like a remote control for your digital life. The interface is clean, intuitive, and built for efficiency - no distractions.
💸 Free. Pavlov is completely free to download on the App Store. We have no plans to change that anytime soon.
🚫 No Ads. Ever. We’ll never run ads in Pavlov. Our mission is to reduce screen time, not increase it. Advertising does the opposite and we refuse to play that game.
So are you ready to take back the control of your habits? Then download Pavlov now on the iOS App Store. The app is available worldwide.
We’d love to hear your thoughts, questions, or feedback. Thanks for checking us out! 🙌
Brilliant approach to fighting the addictive pull of social media! The 'dynamic waiting animations' sound like a clever way to disrupt autopilot scrolling. How does the app handle notifications? If I get a ping from Instagram, does it introduce that subtle delay before showing me the notification itself, or does it only activate when I try to open the app?
Pavlov Less Screentime
@desmond_ren1 Thanks for the feedback. The dynamic waiting animation come in particularly handy, because they are repeated every x minutes. It is impossible to start doomscrolling when you are reminded of the time every few minutes.
Notifications are completely hidden while the app is restricted. We did not want to draw any attention to the apps, especially because their algorithms are usually designed to nudge you regularly to keep using the app. Once an app is unlocked you can see all the notification you got during the restricted period as well.