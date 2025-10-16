Launching today
Your space to breathe, reduce anxiety & stress, feel better

Pausa helps you find calm in chaos. A simple breathing app that guides you through science-based exercises to reduce stress, anxiety, and tension. No fluff—just breathe, feel better, and take control of your mind.
Launch tags:
AndroidHealth & FitnessMeditation
Andy Nadal
We built Pausa because calm shouldn’t be complicated. Unlike other wellness apps, Pausa focuses purely on guided breathing—simple, science-based, and designed to work in seconds. Our launch brings beautiful haptics, sound, and rhythm together to help anyone feel better, anytime, anywhere.
