Patio is where DIY meets community, learning, and sustainability. Borrow tools, rent yours out, learn with quizzes, discover tutorials, buy/sell tools, and find local resources. Making DIY easier, affordable, and more connected, beginner or pro.
Hey everyone, I’m Julien! 👋
Before tech, I spent eight years, from age 14 to 22, working on construction sites as a carpenter in my family’s business (though at 14, I was mostly just helping out). Patio is how I blend that hands-on experience with my passion for DIY, home improvement and tech.
That’s why I built Patio:
🔧 Borrow & share tools: tap into your community’s toolkit instead of buying.
📚 Learn with bite-size courses & quizzes: level up at your own pace.
🔍 Discover tutorials instantly with our semantic search engine.
🛠️ Buy & sell gear: from power drills to surplus drywall panels.
📰 Stay inspired with curated DIY trends and resources.
🧰 Connect locally to tool libraries, makerspaces, and fellow tinkerers.
✨ …and so much more!
The goal is to make home improvement easier, greener, and more community-driven.
I’d love to hear your thoughts, especially on the UI and UX. What’s working well? What’s missing or could be smoother? Feel free to share anything good, bad, somewhere in between, or just say hi! 🚀
Thanks for checking it out!