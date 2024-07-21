OpenAI

OpenAI - APIs and tools for building AI products

The most powerful platform for building AI products. Build and scale AI experiences powered by industry-leading models and tools.
Your new software engineering teammate
One agent for everywhere you code—included in ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise plans.
Codex just got a big upgrade. Here’s what’s new: -Brand-new IDE extension -Smooth task switching between cloud ↔ local -GitHub code reviews built-in -Revamped Codex CLI All powered by GPT-5 and accessible directly through your ChatGPT plan.