OpenAI
APIs and tools for building AI products

The most powerful platform for building AI products. Build and scale AI experiences powered by industry-leading models and tools.
A README, but for your AI coding agent
AGENTS.md is a simple, open format for guiding coding agents, used by over 20k open-source projects. Think of it as a README for agents.
Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development
Zac Zuo
Hi everyone!

READMEs are for humans. They can be vague, based on feeling, and aren't standardized. But for an AI agent that needs to deliver a clear result, that's not enough.

Anyone who has managed a project knows you need a formatted SOP to minimize ambiguity. That's what AGENTS.md is—a simple, open format that acts as a README for your AI, with products like @OpenAI Codex CLI, Jules from @Google, and @Cursor all involved.

From that perspective, maybe managing a team and managing AI aren't so different after all :)

