OpenAI
Launched on August 6th, 2025
Launched on July 30th, 2025
Launched on February 20th, 2025
OpenAI is highly praised for its powerful AI models and developer-friendly APIs, enabling a wide range of applications. Supabase uses OpenAI for intelligent developer assistance, while GitHub integrates its API for runtime operations. Zapier appreciates the seamless integration for enhancing app functionalities. Users commend OpenAI for boosting productivity and creativity, though some note occasional inaccuracies and high costs. Overall, OpenAI is recognized for its innovation and commitment to responsible AI development.
Hi everyone!
READMEs are for humans. They can be vague, based on feeling, and aren't standardized. But for an AI agent that needs to deliver a clear result, that's not enough.
Anyone who has managed a project knows you need a formatted SOP to minimize ambiguity. That's what AGENTS.md is—a simple, open format that acts as a README for your AI, with products like @OpenAI Codex CLI, Jules from @Google, and @Cursor all involved.
From that perspective, maybe managing a team and managing AI aren't so different after all :)