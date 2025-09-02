Launching today
The open source AI teammate you've dreamed of
AI for real work, not just chat. Connect any LLM to your team's data. Build AI agents with actions & MCP. Search internal docs & the web. Deep research everything. All private and open source.
Hey Product Hunt !👋|
You've probably used AI to vibe code or for research, but it's missing the context that matters most. Your AI can't read yesterday's Slack threads, doesn't know what's in your Google Drive, and the best features are locked behind paywalls.
Today, we're launching AI that knows your world—privately and securely—with Onyx.
Onyx is your team’s entry point to all things GenAI, combining the most powerful AI features, your data, and your LLMs in an intuitive chat UI.
With Onyx, you can ask questions like:
"What do Redditors say about Cursor vs. Windsurf?"
"What were my action items this week? Prep my 1:1 notes for tomorrow"
"Read this CSV and calculate our MRR growth rate against our year-end goals"
To do this, we’ve built features like:
Deep Research with web and internal search
MCP actions
Custom agents
Permission-synced data connectors
Access through website, Chrome extension, or Slack bot
Did I mention that Onyx is open source? You can deploy Onyx locally, for free, and guarantee that your data stays within your boundaries.
To celebrate our launch, we’re offering three months free on Onyx Cloud! Message us at hello@onyx.app to claim :)
Really excited for you all to check it out and hear your thoughts! ❤️
Huge thanks to @garrytan for hunting us!
p.s. checkout the project → https://github.com/onyx-dot-app/onyx
We’re always open to new contributors!!
