Omnara frees Claude Code from the terminal. Start coding locally, then pick up instantly on web or mobile. Switch devices seamlessly, never lose progress. Get push notifications when agents need you and approve changes with one tap. SDK works with any AI agent
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We're Ishaan & Kartik, childhood friends since Montessori, now building Omnara in the YC S25 batch.
The Problem We Lived
We love building with Claude Code… but it kept us chained to our desks. Every time an agent needed approval, we had to be there. Coffee run? Nope. Quick errand? Forget it. We were babysitting terminals instead of building.
What's Omnara?
Mission control for your AI agents, right in your pocket.
Real-time notifications when agents need you
Full mobile interface - logs, diffs, approvals on your phone
One-tap approvals - review and approve in plain English
Universal SDK - works with Claude Code, n8n, and any custom agent
How It Works
pip install omnara && omnara (your Claude Code is now live everywhere)
Open our web app or download mobile
Approve PRs from the park, debug from coffee shops, stay in flow
In just one week since launching on HackerNews, we've onboarded thousands of developers and processed over 250k+ agent interactions.
Try Omnara for free: pip install omnara && omnara
🌐 omnara.com
📱 iOS App | For Android beta, email ishaan@omnara.com
⭐ GitHub
What do you think? We'd love your feedback! 🚀
Love stepping away without losing flow—mobile approvals are exactly what my Claude workflow needed.
@cyrusandrew Thanks! 🙌 That's exactly why we built this - we were so tired of being stuck at our desks waiting for agents. Which device would you most want to approve from - phone or tablet?
Agnes AI
Honestly, getting real-time agent approvals on my phone is a gamechanger—no more being glued to my desk, fr. This is exactly what I needed, Ishaan & Kartik!
@cruise_chen YES! 🔥 That "finally free from my desk" feeling never gets old.