nibi helps freelancers track income, manage expenses, and prepare for taxes with a bilingual interface designed for the Canadian market. Built specifically for solopreneurs who need simple, powerful financial management without the corporate complexity.
After 3 years of freelancing, I was still using spreadsheets, random apps, and sticky notes to track my finances. Every tax season was a panic, every invoice was guesswork, and I never really knew if I was actually profitable or just busy. The breaking point? Spending an entire weekend trying to figure out Quebec's QST/GST requirements while sorting through a shoebox of receipts. I realized that as freelancers, we're expected to be our own CFO, accountant, and business manager – but nobody teaches us how. That's why I built nibi. It's the app I desperately needed when I started: a simple way to track income and expenses, see your real profit (not just revenue), and actually prepare for taxes instead of fearing them. Built specifically for the Canadian freelance reality – including our complex tax system and bilingual needs. This is just the beginning. I'm launching the free MVP today because I want to build this WITH you, not FOR you. Every feature request, every piece of feedback will shape what nibi becomes. If you've ever felt lost managing your freelance finances, nibi is for you. 💙 Let me know what financial challenges you face as a freelancer – I'm here all day to answer questions!
This can have a potential for the international market, not only for the Canadian :)

