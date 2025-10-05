Launching today
nibi helps freelancers track income, manage expenses, and prepare for taxes with a bilingual interface designed for the Canadian market. Built specifically for solopreneurs who need simple, powerful financial management without the corporate complexity.
Freelance•Accounting•Budgeting
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
This can have a potential for the international market, not only for the Canadian :)