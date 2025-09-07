Launching today
Nexion
Next-gen web3 ssh manager
18 followers
Next-gen web3 ssh manager
18 followers
Replace traditional SSH keys with your crypto wallet. Store configurations securely on blockchain. Experience the server management revolution in the decentralized era. Transparent OKB-based pricing, save up to 95% costs.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Web3
Launch Team / Built With
Secure Privacy 2.0. — FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted
Nexion
Muku.ai
@acexiamo Nexion’s approach to wallet-based SSH config encryption is fresh and inventive. That said, in many secure systems, distributed MPC or threshold signature schemes are used to avoid ever reconstructing private keys in full. With wallet signatures and on-chain storage, how do you manage scenarios where key recovery or rotation is needed without compromising key secrecy or creating operational overhead? Could exploring MPC-enhanced wallet auth offer a path to balancing strong encryption with flexibility?
Nexion
@tonyabracadabra
Absolutely spot on about MPC advantages!
Current Nexion is more of a directional exploration using familiar wallet signatures that work with existing Web3 infrastructure. But you're right - true enterprise security needs more sophisticated approaches.
We're definitely designing better solutions for the team version that address exactly these kinds of security concerns. X Layer's low gas fees give us room to implement more complex cryptographic operations economically.
Really appreciate this kind of thoughtful security discussion.