Replace traditional SSH keys with your crypto wallet. Store configurations securely on blockchain. Experience the server management revolution in the decentralized era. Transparent OKB-based pricing, save up to 95% costs.
Developer Tools, Web3
I've been a loyal Termius user for a long time, and the experience has been absolutely fantastic - it's a really solid app 👀 Here are the key reasons why I decided to develop Nexion: - I thought combining an SSH client with Web3 would be incredibly interesting, so I created Nexion 😎 - During the early ideation phase, I was considering Web3 network options. Initially, I had settled on Polygon due to its relatively low gas fees, but recently I discovered X Layer with even lower gas costs, so I immediately started deploying there 😈 Nexion uses wallet-based authentication and leverages wallet signatures to encrypt and decrypt SSH configurations. The encrypted data is stored on X Layer, which I believe provides a naturally excellent encryption strategy for this type of application. With Web3's low gas fee environment, who knows what else we might be able to build in the future 👀
@acexiamo Nexion’s approach to wallet-based SSH config encryption is fresh and inventive. That said, in many secure systems, distributed MPC or threshold signature schemes are used to avoid ever reconstructing private keys in full. With wallet signatures and on-chain storage, how do you manage scenarios where key recovery or rotation is needed without compromising key secrecy or creating operational overhead? Could exploring MPC-enhanced wallet auth offer a path to balancing strong encryption with flexibility?

AceXiamo
Maker

@tonyabracadabra 
Absolutely spot on about MPC advantages!

Current Nexion is more of a directional exploration using familiar wallet signatures that work with existing Web3 infrastructure. But you're right - true enterprise security needs more sophisticated approaches.

We're definitely designing better solutions for the team version that address exactly these kinds of security concerns. X Layer's low gas fees give us room to implement more complex cryptographic operations economically.

Really appreciate this kind of thoughtful security discussion.

