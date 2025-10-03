Launching today
Nexion - For Windows & Open Source
A cross-platform blockchain Shell Client based on XLayer
A cross-platform blockchain Shell Client based on XLayer
🎉 Big news! Windows version + Open-source release! Our latest release includes: ✅ Native Windows support ✅ Open-source codebase ✅ Testnet & Mainnet versions Try it now → https://github.com/AceXiamo/Nexion
Say goodbye to messy SSH key management! 👋
Nexion is a next-generation Web3 SSH manager that replaces traditional SSH keys with your crypto wallet.
✨ Key Features:
• 🔐 Wallet-based authentication - Use OKX Wallet or other crypto wallets instead of SSH keys
• ⛓️ Blockchain storage - Your server configs are stored securely on-chain, never lose them again
• 💰 Transparent OKB-based pricing - Save up to 95% on storage costs
• 🎨 Modern UI with full keyboard shortcuts support
• 🌍 Cross-platform - Access your servers from any device
• 🔓 100% Open Source
Perfect for developers who want secure, portable, and future-proof SSH management.
🔗 GitHub: https://github.com/AceXiamo/Nexion
🌐 Website: https://nexion.acexiamo.com
Just a quick note - the video was recorded a while back, mainly showing off the features and how things work.
In the current version, I've removed all the service fees, so whether you're using the testnet or mainnet contracts, you don't need to pay any fees at all. You just need to cover the minimal gas fees for on-chain interactions. And here's the thing - X Layer's gas is super low, like around $0.00001 per transaction.
As for going open source - I think apps like this really need to be security-focused. Code audits seemed like a hassle, so I just went ahead and open sourced it instead 🤷♂️
Want to try it on testnet first? Grab some free test tokens:
https://web3.okx.com/xlayer/faucet/xlayerfaucet
Happy testing! 🎉