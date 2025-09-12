Launching today
MyBerryFlow
Stripe Connect, simplified for small marketplaces
18 followers
Stripe Connect, simplified for small marketplaces
18 followers
Stripe Connect is powerful but complex. MyBerryFlow makes it simple for marketplace builders to launch and grow with easy seller onboarding, deferred KYC, simple payouts, and a unified dashboard - powered by Stripe.
Free
Launch tags:Fintech•Payments•Developer Tools
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
You are My Star
Hey Product Hunt!
Rasmus here, the founder of MyBerryFlow.
If you’ve ever tried to launch a marketplace, you’ll know the hardest part isn’t the website - it’s setting up payments. (Well, except for solving the chicken & egg problem… but that’s another story 😉😉🤣)
Stripe Connect is powerful, but for small marketplace builders it’s overwhelming: multiple integration paths, compliance jargon, and painful seller onboarding flows. I’ve experienced this myself while building 4 marketplaces over the past few years.
So I built MyBerryFlow → It's basically Stripe Connect, but simplified for small marketplaces.
So it has:
- Easy seller onboarding (minutes, not weeks)
- Deferred KYC (If you want) (meaning that sellers can start earning fast, verify later)
- Simple payouts & unified dashboard
It's all built on top of the Stripe rails - so you keep global reliability.
Right now, you integrate via an easy API integration.
But if people like it, next step is WordPress, Webflow, and Bubble plugins.
Pricing: I’m starting with 5% transaction fee (all-in, including Stripe).
Curious - would that feel fair to you as a builder, or too high??
Who it’s for: indie hackers, vibe coders, and small marketplace owners who want to launch their marketplaces faster without wrestling with payment complexity.
I’d love your feedback:
- Would this be useful for you?
- Have you struggled with figuring out deferred onboarding in Stripe Connect?
- Which integrations (WordPress, Webflow, Bubble, other?) should I prioritize next?
Thanks so muuuuch!!!
- Rasmus
FeedbackbyAI
You are My Star
@ashishk36 Thank you! Would you use it? What are your thoughts ? Would love your feedback