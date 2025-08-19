Launching today
Moises AI Studio
Introducing the first instrument-first AI music model
Moises AI Studio generates stems using context-aware AI that analyses your audio, follows your timing and stays in sync with where your track is headed. This is the future of music production.
Music.AI
@geraldoramos It looks really cool! I especially love the fact that you have the flexibility with the edit becase every instrument is a separate track and they are not all baked together (which is a case for many other tools).