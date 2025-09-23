Launching today
A tool to create good-looking presentations quickly

Creating presentations is time-consuming and requires design skills. Modul makes it easy with unbreakable layouts and styles. Customize colors, fonts, and themes with a few clicks, while content automatically fits any layout, keeping everything polished.
Free
ProductivityEducationDesign
Nick Mikulin
Maker
Before switching to product design, I was designing presentations full-time, helping people create slides and present their ideas. At the time, I wondered how presentation tools like Keynote, PowerPoint, and Google Slides could be both too complex for regular users and counterintuitive for digital designers. I watched people struggle with these tools, thinking about all the unnecessary flexibility they had to deal with.

Think kids preparing homework for history class, think students not sleeping at 4-AM getting ready for thesis presentation, think devs 10 minutes before they have to show a couple of screenshots at sprint review. They all have something to say and they just need to quickly arrange their bits of text and pictures in a clean, non-fancy, minimal way.

The concept lived in my head for many years: a simple presentation tool for people without design skills, time, or intention to create complex presentations. Here’s Modul, it's now in open beta. So I invite you to try it.

