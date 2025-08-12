Launching today
Mock email campaigns: know your reply rate without launching
Mocke AI agent mocks running email campaigns. Get back results in 1 min, such as open, reply or unsubscribe. Mocke also reveals why each lead didn't open emails, reported spam or ignored. Unlock insights of campaign failure (or success!) not seen in real life.
Hey AI enthusiasts,
It's @thisismattsun and @daniel_wasserlauf from Mocke (YC S22). We are beyond excited to launch a product that's never seen before with the Product Hunt community! To get you started, I'm going to share the problem we are trying to solve for you, describe the product itself, and talk a bit about ourselves at the end. Let's get going 🚅🚅🚅🚅🚅🚅
The problem, that we take personally 😕
At Mocke, we send a huge amount of cold emails (for our startup journey, see it in the end). Our daily cold email sending volume is up to 1,000,000 per day to the entire world. And we've seen a wild range of performance outcomes: the best around 80% open / 25% reply / 10% interest, and the worst would be 0 interest or replies. Granted, cold email is hard because of all factors driving the results: deliverability, messaging, cta, brand awareness, competition, PMF, etc. At our scale, we've built possibly all tools and AI to maximize the performance, except one thing:
On one day, we've seen 10% interest rate for a given product, which easily generates 100 leads per day at our scale. On the next day, for the same product, we tried different messaging, just a minor tweak, and prospect list, we've got 0 replies. (rest assured, deliverability isn't our problem, our open rate never drops below 65% when we track it).
The problem is messaging-market fit. We cannot tell whether a messaging is going to resonate with this list of leads/persona/decision maker until we test it. We have to test it.
So here are the three core problems we are struggling with, and I'm sure you do as well:
💔 SLOW - Cold email takes a long time to test. Every campaign with multi-step sequence takes 2 weeks - 1 month to test.
💔 GUESS GAME - Cold email gives no feedback. If you have a 0% interest rate campaign sent to 1,000 people, why do people not respond? What's the problem? No one tells you, among those 1,000 people, why they don't care about your messaging. So you guess again and spend two weeks to run another email copy.
💔 WASTE - You are burning through real people, real customers. You can't test too hard on these real customers, as it's going to harm your reputation.
This is a real challenge that everyone has to go through. There is no solution so far. Until today.
Meet Mocke
Today we are introducing Mocke, the world's first, and only, AI agent that mocks cold email campaigns exactly like real campaigns. Here is how Mocke works:
📁 Upload your prepared campaign .csv file as usual to Mocke, 1-click to launch the (mocked) campaign
⏰ In as little as 1 minute, the emails are sent, and the campaign results are ready for you
📈 You can view all people's reply, positive or negative, forward, unsubscribe, out of office, etc. like a real campaign
📊 Mocke not only reveals your predicted open rate, reply rate, interest rate and unsubscribe rate, but you also get the following critical information:
🚯 How many people clicked Report SPAM
📨 How many people forwarded internally without letting you know
🗑️ How many people ignore/archive/delete
🤔 The leads' thoughts behind why people opened email, why people read 2nd time, why people reply, etc.
💡 Based on visible campaign outcome, and hidden lead actions above, AI agent analyzes the campaign to provide unseen insights in real campaigns instantly.
With Mocke, the game with cold email has forever changed.
❤️🔥 Instead of waiting for 2 weeks, you get results in 1 min
❤️🔥 Instead of guessing game "why people didn't reply", you know the exact reasons
❤️🔥 Instead of testing against real customers, you test against them mocked, as many times as you wish
Personally, I can't believe there is no such product in the world. We searched, but couldn't find any. So we made it for you, all of you looking at this comment right now.
Our ask
We would love to have everyone to take a look and give it a try! We have a live demo available on website, a free forever plan, and deep discount for this launch, whichever works best for you!
Your support 💪💪💪 means the world to us! Your support helps to spread the word to the entire community so that more people can benefit from this life-changing AI agent!!
A bit of background about ourselves. Daniel and I are cofounders. We first met in 2021 (maybe?) in a previous company where we worked together on an infra SaaS product. In 2022, we started to build a business together within the YCombinator S22 batch (yes, same company currently launching Mocke). In the past 3+ years, we've built 3 products, did 1 major pivot, talked to maybe 500 investors, served customers from trillion dollar public companies to 1-people pre-seed startups, etc. I used to code, now I vibe designing, vibe marketing, sometimes vibe prototyping. We also have a team that operates globally across 4 time zones.
@team @abod_rehman Hey Abdul, you are absolutely right. This is the last missing piece of cold email. Have you seen anything like Mocke before? Just curious!
Ace I love this idea!
Just curious, are the simulated open/reply/interest rates based on historical benchmarks or predictive modeling?
Mocke
@justin2025 That's a really good question! I can write a paper on this haha! Let me first upvote this question.
So our simulation does not use historical benchmark, nor does it use predictive modeling. We set up a real world view for each email recipient, and let the email recipient makes near-real reaction (first reaction, second read, draft reply / take actions).
The world view is the hard part. We simulate about 50 real world dimensions, such as day, job, company, personality, role, energy level, mood, past experience, education, etc.
So I think it's performing better than historical benchmark, because there is no such a data set that's big enough and reliable.
I'm also not aware of a good predictive model either. Is there one you would suggest we looking into more?